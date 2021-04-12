Night Two of WrestleMania had a lot to live up too, considering how brilliant the first night was. In a star-studded main event, Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

The Tribal Chief held on to his title after a brutal match between the three. Reigns hit Edge with a Conchairto, before dragging The Rated-R Superstar on top of Bryan - pinning both men for the victory.

This might not have been the case if it wasn't for cousin Jey Uso early on. The former Tag Team Champion attacked both Edge and Bryan when they were outside the ring.

Leading up to Night Two of The Show of Shows, Reigns was initially set to face just Edge at the pay-per-view. The Rated-R Superstar was the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, punching his ticket to 'Mania.

Bryan was inserted into the match following his plea to WWE officials, after he felt his last opportunity for the belt wasn't called down the middle due to him making Roman tap out but no referee was 'conscious' to see it.

The Head of The Table can continue to brag about his status within the SmackDown locker room, with an impressive win over two of WWE's best.

Reigns' run as Universal Champion is now 223 plus days.

It will be interesting to see if Roman continues a feud with either of his opponents from tonight's bout, or a certain Swiss Cyborg could be next for The Tribal Chief. Cesaro was also victorious at WrestleMania, picking up a huge win against Seth Rollins.

The thought of The Head of The Table and The Master of The Swing going one-on-one for the biggest prize on the Blue Brand would make many fans happy, I'm sure.

