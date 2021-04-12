Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane don't always get along.

Both men clashed back in February while they were working as pundits on Sky Sports.

Prior to Tottenham's 4-0 victory over Burnley just over a month ago, Keane was not very complimentary of Jose Mourinho's side at all.

Redknapp, who played for Spurs from 2002-2005, took exception to Keane's comments and they went back-and-forth for a few minutes.

Redknapp and Keane were both working as pundits on Sky Sports again on Sunday afternoon.

One of the games they gave their thoughts on was the match between Leicester and West Ham at The King Power Stadium.

West Ham would prevail 3-2, with goals from Jesse Lingard (2) and Jarrod Bowen giving the Hammers a vital three points.

Brendan Rodgers' side were without a number of their key players with James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Pérez dropped for a breach of of Covid-19 protocols.

When asked about their absence after the game, Keane couldn't resist launching a dig at Redknapp.

"Brendan Rodgers is there after the game, they've got a disappointing result, and he's asked about the discipline of the players. He's clearly frustrated and no doubt very disappointed with his players' behaviour," he said.

"I'm lead to believe they were sat in their hotel room watching A League of Their Own..."

Redknapp, of course, has been a regular on the comedy show since it was created in 2010.

Micah Richards and presenter Dave Jones immediately burst out laughing following Keane's comment.

Redknapp, despite his run ins with Keane, let out a smile before commenting: "He's just asked me if he can come on the show!"

Brilliant. How Keane has managed to say that with a straight face is anyone's guess.

Jack Whitehall, who was also a regular panelist on the show, enjoyed Keane's comment.

"Get Redknapp to the burns unit", he wrote on Twitter.

Never change, Roy.

