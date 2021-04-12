Lionel Messi has produced many sensational performances in Clasicos throughout his illustrious career, but the Barcelona legend was unable to prevent his side slumping to a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid at the weekend.

First-half goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos put Zinedine Zidane’s side 2-0 up at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Oscar Mingueza reduced the deficit to one goal on the hour-mark but Barça were unable to find the equaliser.

The result saw Madrid leapfrog their fierce rivals in the league table.

Atletico Madrid are top with 67 points, Real Madrid are second on 66 points, while third-placed Barça have 65 points. With eight games remaining, all three of Spain’s elite sides have their eyes on the title.

Kroos was named the Budweiser King of the Match after El Clasico. The midfielder scored Madrid’s all-important second goal, courtesy of a deflected free-kick, which effectively sealed the three points for Los Blancos.

Messi leaves Kroos for dead during 1-v-1

However, Messi still managed to make the game’s star performer resemble a training cone at one point during the match.

A clip posted to social media shows Messi standing up Kroos before leaving the German for dead with his quick feet and a trademark body-swerve.

Watch the footage here…

Messi might turn 34 in June but there’s still nobody better in one-vs-one situations. Once the Argentine faces up an opponent like that, it’s basically game over.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner then threaded a pass into the Real Madrid box and some Barcelona fans are convinced their team should have been awarded a penalty when Ousmane Dembele went down under contact from Ferland Mendy.

Mendy was involved in another potential penalty incident towards the end of the match after tugging at Martin Braithwaite inside the area.

Referee Gil Manzano felt it wasn’t a foul, much to Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman’s disbelief.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News