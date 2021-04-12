Manchester United reduced the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to 11 points thanks to their 3-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

The Red Devils found themselves 1-0 down at half-time after Son Heung-min netted the opener.

But second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood sealed an impressive win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Jose Mourinho.

While the title race appears to be done and dusted, United do have a game in hand over City and Solskjaer will instruct his squad to keep fighting hard until the very end of the campaign.

Confidence and team spirit in the United camp is extremely high right now.

Solskjaer has done a wonderful job in terms of boosting morale since replacing Mourinho as United boss back in December 2018.

And the team spirit was evident after Fred scored United’s equalising goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There’s been plenty of talk that Cavani wants to leave Old Trafford for Boca Juniors this summer, but the Uruguayan’s passionate reaction when Fred tucked home the rebound showed exactly how much he cares about his current club.

The experienced striker had just seen his initial attempt save - and he had a goal ruled out by VAR earlier in the match - and yet seeing Fred score still delighted him.

Bruno Fernandes then went viral moments later with his own unique way of celebrating Fred’s goal.

The Portuguese midfielder approached his Brazilian teammate before shoving him over.

Got to love Bruno’s aggressive celebrations.

Solskjaer’s side, who are also in contention to win the Europa League, end the Premier League season with matches against Burnley (H), Leeds United (A), Liverpool (H), Aston Villa (A), Leicester City (H), Fulham (H), and Wolves (A).

