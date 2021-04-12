Bray Wyatt paid a touching tribute to old friend and tag team partner Brodie Lee at WrestleMania 37 last night.

'The Fiend' took on Randy Orton in the opening match of Night Two at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Tampa Bay.

It was the first time Wyatt has competed in WWE since the sudden and shock death of Lee, who was just 41 years old, in December last year.

Lee, who was with the company from 2012-2019 under the name Luke Harper, rose to prominence in WWE alongside Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan as part of the Wyatt Family before departing for a brief stint with AEW.

His passing due to a lung condition shook the wrestling world and would've hurt the likes of Wyatt more than most and he took the time at 'Mania to pay his ultimate respects.

With 25,000 in attendance, the first time a live crowd has been at a WWE event for over a year, and millions watching at home, Wyatt honoured his good friend by copying one of his signature phrases.

Looking straight at the camera, Wyatt put his hands to his mouth before extending them out to his side before shouting 'YEAH! YEAH! YEAH!', similar to the way in which Lee used to frequently deliver it during his time in the Wyatt Family.

Despite the feel-good moment, Wyatt would ultimately go on to lose to Orton after a surprise interference from Alexa Bliss. Having tortured Orton for weeks prior leading up to the event, and earlier assisting Wyatt to the ring, Bliss appeared just as 'The Fiend' looked set for victory. The distraction was enough for 'The Viper' to compose himself and hit an RKO to seal the win.

After the match, much of the talk on social media surrounded Wyatt's heartfelt tribute to the man he viewed as a brother. Despite a losing effort, he sure did him proud at the biggest show of the wrestling calendar.

