It appears Dillian Whyte has made up his mind on his next opponent if he can't get his hands on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fresh from his victory over Alexander Povetkin in last month's rematch, Whyte identified two names - Wilder and Trevor Bryan - as potential opponents he would like to face next, while his promoter Eddie Hearn has also teased a monstrous fight between "The Body Snatcher" and newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

There are a few other contenders for his next fight, including the winner of Jermaine Franklin vs Stephan Shaw, which could clear a path for him to earn a crack at either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury. However, Whyte wouldn't mind throwing down with Ngannou if given the opportunity.

Speaking to Fight Night on talkSPORT, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) revealed he has proof Wilder rejected the chance to fight him because he hasn't "shown any interest."

“The fight is there,” he told talkSPORT. “I’ve been calling for it, Wilder hasn’t said anything.

“His team haven’t shown any interest so I can only do what I can do, I’ve been calling for the fight for about three years now.

“Not once has he shown any interest. Obviously, I keep calling him out and keep doing my bit.

“We offered £8million when he got £1million to fight Luis Ortiz and he took that fight! He said I need to beat this fighter and another, whatever…

“These guys just talk c*** man, all I can do is the best I can do.”

Whyte continued by saying that he is willing to fight anyone, anywhere, at any time. The Brixton heavyweight has backed up that talk with action, with four of his five previous opponents - Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker, Povetkin and Oscar Rivas - representing some of the hardest punchers in the heavyweight division.

“I’m always willing to fight man, now I just need meaningful fights,” he added. “There needs to be something in it for me.

“I’m up for fighting Wilder, but when I was Wilder’s mandatory for 1,000 plus days he kept me waiting.

“Of course I want to fight him; of course I want to smash his face in. But it needs to have something in it for me.”

Whyte went on to say that if Wilder isn't available for whatever reason, he should get a shot at Ngannou instead. Matchroom boss Hearn has recently indicated that he would like to see Whyte take on Ngannou both in boxing and mixed martial arts, and now it seems Whyte is interested in putting on a show with Ngannou as well.

“Imagine me going and winning the UFC heavyweight championship,” he added.

“I’d be the first boxer to ever do that and, with the stage of my career that I am, I can do that.

“As the interim heavyweight champion, going and winning the UFC undisputed heavyweight championship, I am definitely up for that.”

