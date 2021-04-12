Leicester City's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League were dented against West Ham.

The Foxes were beaten 3-2 by David Moyes' side, a result that means they're now just two points clear of fifth-place Chelsea.

Leicester's performance at the London Stadium was rather underwhelming, but they weren't helped by the fact they were without a number of first-team players.

James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury were all absent from the squad and it's since been revealed that it was because they had breached Covid-19 protocols.

The trio and Harvey Barnes - who is currently injured - are said to have attended a party at Perez's house with 18 other people on the Sunday of Leicester's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

According to The Sun, manager Brendan Rodgers became aware of their actions and text the players involved to call it a night. They opted to respond by 'hiding in the dark'.

After that, over half the guests at Perez's left in taxis and carried on the party at Choudhury's house around 30 miles away.

A source said: “Everyone was having a good time then suddenly the players said to each other ‘Look at your phone’.

“They’d got a message from Brendan. He told them he knew what they were up to and to stop the party immediately.

“They told everyone to hide and switched off all the lights so it looked like no one was home.

“Most guests were young women. They were all drinking and having a laugh then carried on at Hamza’s.”

Guests were allegedly asked to place their phones in sealed pouches upon arrival so no photos or videos of the party could be taken.

One of Perez's neighbours said: “I could see coloured lights at Ayoze’s house. He’d also closed his blinds. He doesn’t usually do that.

“We are City fans but this is just not acceptable. Why do they feel like they can do what they want just because they’re rich footballers?”

It remains to be seen whether the players who have been punished will be part of Leicester's squad for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final versus Southampton.

