Manchester United produced a brilliant fightback to beat Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

United went into the break 1-0 down after controversial scenes in the first half.

Edinson Cavani saw his opener controversially ruled out by VAR, before Son Heung-min gave Spurs the lead moments later.

United were not to be denied though and scored three unanswered goals in the second half to win the game.

Fred restored parity in the 57th minute, before Cavani gave United the lead with 11 minutes to go.

Mason Greenwood would then clinch all three points for his side with his stoppage time strike.

There would have been huge relief when Greenwood hit the back of the net.

Paul Pogba was the instigator, showing some brilliant footwork before playing the youngster through.

And Victor Lindelof made sure to congratulate the Frenchman after the goal.

A different angle of the goal sees the Swedish defender sprinting towards Greenwood to join in the celebrations.

He then sees Pogba and diverts to him, before jumping on him and giving him a massive hug.

Watch the footage below:

That is so wholesome.

Man United fans enjoyed the footage and you can see some of the reaction below.

United are now 11 points behind Manchester City at the top of the table and they could close that gap should they win their game in hand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not giving up hope that his side can win their 21st English league title.

"It’s not theoretically impossible, but it would take a lot and it would take a miracle, but sometime miracles happen," said Solskjaer, per the Metro.

"For us though, we just have to get as many points on the board as possible and keep getting the wins that we need to make sure we’ve improved from last season and we want to at least get as close to them as possible."

