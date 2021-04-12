Snooker player Louis Heathcote produced one of the greatest and most remarkable shots in history during World Championship Qualifying, leaving the commentary team well and truly gobsmacked.

Heathcote was taking on Ryan Day in the penultimate round of qualifiers in Sheffield over the weekend.

Already leading 4-3, Heathcote was snookered into what looked like an almost impossible position.

Finding himself tight behind the black ball up against the cushion with no obvious shot in sight, all Heathcote could look for was an ambitious shot against the jaws of the bottom right pocket facing him and hope that it spun enough to make contact with the yellow at the other end of the table.

"Answers on a postcard with this one," said the pessimistic commentator. Heathcote delivered that card with all the answers.

Not only did the cue ball smash against the jaws enough to make contact with the yellow, it had enough on it to knock it into the far pocket. Putting in just the perfect amount of spin and power, the 23-year-old potted a shot that veterans of the sport would have been proud of.

Just take a look for yourself below.

Those watching couldn't believe their eyes. Eurosport commentators Philip Studd and Neal Foulds were in amazement at what they had just witnessed.

“Oh my goodness me,” said a shocked Studd. "That is unbelievable. That’s got to be one of the most extraordinary shots in snooker history.”

His commentary partner Foulds was left speechless it seemed, before eventually letting out a simple, but understandable: "I can't believe it."

Sadly for Heathcote, however, that would be as good as it got. Failing to clear the rest of the colours, he allowed his opponent Day to win the frame and level the scores at 4-4 before eventually losing out in the decider.

Although his incredible effort arguably deserved more for it, no one can take away his iconic moment that will live long in the memory.

