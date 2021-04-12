Paul Pogba was at his brilliant best in Manchester United's 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

The French midfielder was unplayable for much of the game, providing the assist for Mason Greenwood's goal in stoppage-time.

Pogba made 89% of his passes, completed six take-ons and created two chances during his midfield masterclass in north London.

It was a performance that reminded the footballing world of the 28-year-old's outrageous talent.

When Pogba plays as he did against Spurs, there's no doubting that he is United's finest footballer and one that they simply cannot afford to lose this summer.

Sunday's Match of the Day panel were understandably impressed by 'La Pioche' and their analysis of his display was great to watch.

You can check out footage of the segment below.

"It was the display of a world-class player," Jermaine Jeans says at the end and Jose Mourinho's side simply had absolutely no answer to Pogba's genius.

Serge Aurier was bullied by the former Juventus man, while Spurs' midfield were regularly left scratching their heads as Pogba skipped past them.

At 1:20 in the video above, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg attempts to stop the Frenchman in his tracks, but the United man's exceptional ambidexterity results in his opponent being left in a heap on the turf.

The only downside to Pogba's performance against Spurs was that he should have had a goal for himself.

In the second half, he opted to try and finish an easy chance from close-range in acrobatic fashion, failing to make proper contact with the ball as a result of his overcomplicated approach.

It was an incident that annoyed United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was also still full of praise for the midfielder's performance.

"Yeah, he’s getting better and better, excellent," Solskjaer told beIN Sports, per Metro. "He should have scored though, he should’ve volleyed it in.

"And that’s my gripe with him and I’ll keep pestering him on that."

Pogba has only scored four goals in his last 37 appearances in Premier League, a stat that both player and manager will be eager to improve in the final weeks of the 2020/21 campaign.

But even without goals to his name, the midfield maestro proved against Spurs that his team need to do whatever they can to make sure he's wearing a red shirt next season.

