Neymar is one of the best players of his generation.

The Brazilian forward burst onto the scene with Santos before securing a move to Barcelona in 2013.

After four brilliant years with Barcelona, Neymar became the most expensive player in the world in as he signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a €222 million move.

To convince Neymar to sign, Paris Saint-Germain decided to pay him a huge amount of money.

According to L'Equipe, Neymar earns a mouthwatering £600,000-per-week.

However, despite having all the money in the world, it appears that Neymar refuses to pay for football and instead watches the sport using illegal streams.

Yes, that's right. Neymar was caught red handed watching an illegal stream over the weekend.

Neymar was not involved in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 victory over Strasbourg on Saturday as he was suspended.

The Brazilian forward was active on Instagram and posted a story of him watching a Brazilian game on his stream.

However, the image he posted of his screen had a pop-up of a 'sexy single', a 28-year-old called Nina, giving away the fact that he was watching an illegal stream.

View the image he posted below:

Incredible. You can view some of the reaction from football fans to Neymar's image below.

"Dude is a multi millionaire and still uses illegal streams," @JavidMuradi wrote.

@ravesszn replied: "No way neymar watched illegal streams".

@Speedy_Says wrote: "Neymar watching illegal streams. I rate that".

While @limon_sg said: "My respect for Neymar reached a new high knowing he uses illegal streams".

Neymar's contract with PSG is up in the air, with his current deal set to run out in 2022.

But PSG's sporting director, Leonardo, expects Neymar to stay at the club.

"We will be happy to have talks about contracts too. I think we'll have some news that will make us all happy soon, but we'll see," he said, per Sky Sports.

"We'll get to a more concrete situation with them soon, but now we have to focus on the competition as we are entering the final stage."

Neymar will most likely be given a pay rise if he signs a new deal. Maybe, just maybe, he will think he has enough money to stop using illegal streams.

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

News Now - Sport News