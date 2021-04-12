Mike Tyson's former foe Evander Holyfield is returning to the ring for the first time in ten years.

Holyfield, the former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing champion, will face Tyson's former opponent Kevin McBride in an eight-round exhibition on the undercard of Triller's June 5 pay-per-view event, which will feature Teofimo Lopez defending his unified lightweight titles against George Kambosos in the main event.

Sports Illustrated initially reported the news which was later confirmed by The Athletic and Yahoo Sports.

With showbiz boxing on the rise, Holyfield and Tyson seemed poise to face each other for the third and final time. The two shared the ring twice in the 1990s. Holyfield won the first encounter at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas before Tyson was famously disqualified in the 1997 rematch after he bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear. However, Holyfield's manager Kris Lawrence has accused Tyson of rejecting a $25m offer to face Holyfield in a trilogy fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in May.

Holyfield (44-10-2, 1 NC) is widely recognised as one of the greatest cruiserweights in the history of the sport. The 58-year-old became the first boxer in history to win a heavyweight title for the fourth time after beating John Ruiz for the vacant WBA belt. However, after losing two of his last four fights, including decision losses to Sultan Ibragimov and Nikolai Valuev, he decided to hang up his gloves for good. He hasn't fought since May 2011.

Speaking on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, Holyfield expressed his desire for a trilogy fight with Tyson to happen next after his old rival made a shock return to the sport last year in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

The only [fight] I hear people talking about is Tyson and myself," he said. "He has to want to do it. We have to come together and do it. I would say yes [we fight this year]. It's close. We both want to do [it] and it can happen."

McBride (35-10-1) famously defeated Tyson in 2005 but is 1-4 in his past five fights, which includes a loss to Anthony Joshua's former opponent Matt Skelton. The 47-year-old hasn't fought since his July 2011 loss to Mariusz Wach in Uncasville, Connecticut.

