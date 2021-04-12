Spurs vs Man United: Jermaine Jenas takes a dig at Jose Mourinho

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas has taken a not-so-subtle jab at Jose Mourinho for his approach against Manchester United.

On Sunday afternoon, Mourinho welcomed his former side to north London but suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Red Devils.

Spurs took the lead through Son Heung-min but goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood secured the three points for the away side.

Former Lilywhite Jenas offered his take on the game on social media, and it's safe to say that he wasn't impressed with Spurs' approach.

What did Jenas say?

The pundit had this to say on social media regarding Spurs' performance: "One team trying to win the other trying not to lose."

How did the game progress?

This game was certainly a fixture of two varying halves.

As mentioned previously, Spurs took the lead and also recorded more shots and a higher percentage of the possession heading into half-time. However, it was a different story in the second half, highlighting Jenas' point.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side emerged for the second-half with the bit between their teeth, as they recorded eleven shots for the remainder of the game.

It became increasingly evident that United were looking for the three points, while Spurs looked to hold onto their lead and then struggled once the away side gained momentum.

A common problem under Mourinho?

Under the Portuguese manager, Spurs are no strangers to going ahead in fixtures only to have the victory snatched away from them.

According to Soccerstats, Tottenham have led 52% of their Premier League games heading into half-time, which is only bettered by Manchester City with 56%. Yet, there is a 25-pont gap between the two clubs in the table.

Spurs had the upper hand against Newcastle but a late Joe Willock equaliser resulted in a draw against the Geordies. Mourinho's side also held the lead in the North London derby but ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Perhaps most alarmingly, Spurs were 2-0 up in the Europa League heading into the second leg against Dinamo Zagreb, but eventually suffered a shock European exit.

Tottenham seem to fall into a pattern of becoming passive in games once they're in a seemingly safe position, rather than trying to kill off teams.

We can question whether the players are switching off at vital moments, but ultimately the responsibility for that mindset rests with the manager.

