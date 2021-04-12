Tottenham Hotspur's humbling 3-1 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday left Son Heung-min visibly dejected.

As referee Chris Kavanagh called time on proceedings, the TV cameras broadcast images of Son gazing into the abyss, cutting a bewildered and lost figure on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf.

The 28-year-old forward then stepped up to face the Sky Sports cameras in an interview that revealed just how bitterly disappointed he was with the result.

Exasperated and almost lost for words to describe his feelings, Son apologised to the Spurs supporters and struggled to muster up much else during an emotional three-minute interview.

He didn't say anything to suggest that there is dressing room discontent with the under-fire Jose Mourinho, but fans noticed something else Son did after the final whistle that didn't quite sit right.

Indeed, a clip of Mourinho approaching Paul Pogba to shake his hand has gone viral.

Pogba can be seen engaged in conversation with Son and has his arm around his opponent's shoulder when Mourinho walks over to the duo.

As Mourinho steps across Son's path to acknowledge Pogba, the South Korea international's head quickly glances away.

Such is the apparent eagerness of Son to avoid his manager, many fans on Twitter have taken a rather damning view on what it may suggest about the state of the club behind the scenes right now.

However, not everyone has subscribed to this school of thought.

Other fans believe that there's much ado about nothing in this clip, with fans citing Son's overall disappointment at the result and the fact Mourinho is engaging with Pogba as counter-arguments to the perceived overreaction.

It's a clip that's divided opinion but, irrespective of whether Son has blanked his manager or not, the Mourinho-out brigade certainly have extra ammunition to argue their case in light of yesterday's result.

Spurs' Champions League ambitions are slipping away, and so too is the faith in their once revered tactical pragmatist.

