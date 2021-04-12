Former Manchester United players always speak about Paul Scholes with a huge amount of awe and respect.

Many, including former captain Gary Neville, claim he’s the best player they ever played with - ahead of Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and even Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scholes, by all accounts, would regularly astound everyone during training. While we can all remember the magic he produced during matches.

"I was with the goalies and Tony Coton was the goalkeeping coach,” former United goalkeeper Ben Foster recently told 'The Happy Hour Podcast'. "We were just sort of taking it in turns, getting some volleys, warming up, all this kind of stuff and I'm just taking a moment to watch the outfield lads out training.

"Watching all these big boys in action: [Rio] Ferdinand, [Wayne] Rooney, frigging [Nemanja] Vidic, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Scholes, [Ryan] Giggs. All the bad boys.

"Somebody played a ball over to Paul Scholes and without breaking a stride or anything, he did a half-volley - the ball was travelling to him, by the way - straight out to the wing.

"I remember watching and I don't know if I said it, but I must have gone: 'oh my god'. I just sort of said it involuntarily sort of thing.

"And Tony Coton, who is leathering the balls to these goalies, just sort of went: 'who was it - Scholesy?' Because that for Scholesy was run of the mill. He did that every day in training."

This is just one of countless stories about Scholes from ex-United players, who were fortunate enough to witness Scholes’s genius first-hand on a daily basis.

England players were also left gobsmacked by Scholes’ brilliance on the training ground.

"When you talk about Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes, Scholes was the best of the three and yet he was asked to give way," Kieron Dyer said in his book, which was serialised in The Daily Mail, in 2018.

"He was the absolute master of one touch in training. One day he scored three or four goals - and I'm not talking tap-ins. I'm talking 25-yarders-lodging-in-the-stanchion-type goals.

"When the session was over, the rest of the England players formed a guard of honour and clapped him off the pitch. I'd never seen that before and I never saw it again."

A couple of years after Scholes retired, the midfielder showed off his incredible accuracy during a shooting game.

With his very first shot, Scholes hit the No. 6 in the top left-hand corner, drawing gasps from the small crowd.

In the process, the Premier League legend also knocked down the two numbers underneath it.

With his second shot, Scholes then smashed the No. 9 in the top right-hand corner, taking the No. 7 and No. 2 with it.

Watch the footage here…

He broke the game!

Unbelievable accuracy from the Ginger Prince.

Now remember that he was retired by this point.

Just imagine the type of magic he was producing day-in, day-out during his peak years.

