Queens Park Rangers news: 26-year-old Hoops ace linked with summer exit

Queens Park Rangers made a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday as they secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

A brace from Lyndon Dykes as well as goals from Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock sealed all three points for the Hoops who moved up to 11th in the Championship standings.

Whilst the play-offs are out of reach for QPR this season, manager Mark Warburton will be determined to pick up some momentum heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the 58-year-old's plans for the upcoming transfer window could potentially be altered dramatically if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun, QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has emerged as a target for West Ham United who are willing to pay a fee thought to be in the region of £6m to secure his services this summer.

Currently enjoying a fruitful campaign in the Championship, the 26-year-old has kept 10 clean-sheets in 37 league appearances for the club.

As a result of his consistency, Dieng has managed to overtake Joe Lumley in the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and is now an ever-present in Warburton's starting eleven.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how important Dieng has been for QPR this season, it would be a major blow if they were to lose him in the summer.

By averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in the Championship, the shot-stopper has proven that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

Whilst a move to the Premier League will give Dieng the opportunity to test himself against some of the world's best players, he may be limited in terms of game-time due to the presence of Lukasz Fabianski at West Ham.

Having cashed in on the likes of Eberechi Eze and Darnell Furlong in recent years, QPR cannot take this particular stance again if they are to potentially challenge for a top-six finish next season.

However, if they are thinking about selling Dieng in order to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window, they should be seeking a bigger fee than what has been quoted due to the fact that he is currently contracted until 2024.

