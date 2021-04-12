Mason Greenwood: What Gary Lineker said about Man Utd star after Spurs win

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to praise for Mason Greenwood's striking abilities.

On Sunday, Manchester United travelled to north London to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side.

After going a goal down, the Red Devils converted three to secure the victory and teenage striker Mason Greenwood scored United's final goal.

Match of the Day host and former striker Lineker was particularly impressed with one aspect of Greenwood's game.

What did Lineker say?

"What a beautiful striker of the ball @masongreenwood is. Exceptionally talented young man," the Match of the Day presenter shared on social media.

How did Greenwood perform against Spurs?

Despite only being on the pitch for 18 minutes, the England teenager made quite the impact in north London, according to WhoScored.

Greenwood came off the bench and provided an assist for Edinson Cavani's header and also secured the victory for United, as he converted in the sixth minute of injury time.

As he skipped past Sergio Reguilon, Greenwood fired his effort with his weaker foot into the near post and although Hugo Lloris got a hand to it, he couldn't keep it out.

What is Solskjaer's opinion of Greenwood?

Solskjaer has previously said that he believes Greenwood is the best finisher he has ever worked with, which is incredibly high praise coming from the United boss.

At just 19 years old, Greenwood could potentially have a very bright future at Old Trafford and the striker has attracted plenty of plaudits.

Moreover, in terms of raw ability, the United man has been compared to one of United's legendary players.

1 of 15 In which season did United wear this kit? 2016/17 2015/16 2005/06 2009/10

Who has Greenwood been compared to?

It's some praise, and pressure, to be compared to former United winger and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Neil Custis, a reporter from The Sun, compared the 19-year-old to the Portuguese sensation in September last year.

Having covered the Manchester club for 21 years, the journalist stated that he's only seen Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney possessing the same level of ability and potential as Greenwood at his age.

Both players went on to have very successful careers with the Red Devils, as they won both Premier League and Champions League titles.

Given Solskjaer's praise, his current ability and scary potential, there is absolutely no reason why Greenwood can't reach a similar level of success in a United shirt.

News Now - Sport News