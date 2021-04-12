Carissa Moore lands unbelievable aerial maneuver to make surfing history

Carissa Moore landed a sensational aerial maneuver this weekend at the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup, the second stop of the World Surf League’s Championship Tour.

The American surfer was competing in a heat against France's Johanne Defay when she pulled off "the best aerial ever seen in women's competition." Moore was stunned after completing the air reverse, holding her face up to her hands in shock.

She was rewarded with a score of 9.9, just off a perfect 10. "I was in disbelief that I made it," Moore said to the WSL. "For that all to come together, it felt amazing. It's something I think about a lot, trying to be innovative, to push maneuvers above the lip [of the wave], and I was really stoked to make it."

The 28-year-old Moore went on to win the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup, becoming the women's world number one in the process.

Moore was the WSL Women’s World Tour champion in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019. She will be representing the US at Tokyo 2020 this summer, and suggested she may be bringing the aerial move to the Olympics.

"It's definitely something I'd like to bring in more often into my heat surfing and hopefully at the Olympics," she said. "You have to keep reinventing yourself when you're amongst this field. All of these girls are so good and constantly pushing the level of surfing."

News Now - Sport News