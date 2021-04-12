Jesse Lingard continued his scintillating run of form by notching a brace in West Ham's 3-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old has taken everyone by surprise since leaving Manchester United on loan.

Following a lengthy period in exile at Old Trafford, it would have been unreasonable to expect Lingard to it the ground running with the Hammers.

But Lingard hasn't needed any time to get up to speed or adapt to his new surroundings.

A brace on his debut against Aston Villa set the tone for what has been a remarkable run of form.

His pair of strikes against fellow top-four contenders Leicester at the weekend took his tally to eight goals in just nine appearances, while he's also provided four assists.

That works out at more than one goal contribution per game - a record that makes him one of the most clinical players in European football right now.

In fact, since his debut on February 3 the England international has provided more goal contributions in the league than some of the most coveted talents on the planet.

Lingard hasn't quite managed to usurp Lionel Messi, who has 17 goal contributions since February 3, but his return of 12 goals and assists puts him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

In terms of esteemed company, that's as good as it gets.

Ronaldo has played 11 Serie A games since Lingard's debut, scored ten goals and failed to provide a single assist, putting him one shy of perennial nemesis Messi Lingard despite playing two games more.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's unrelenting sensation Haaland has ten goal contributions (seven goals and three assists) from the same number of appearances as Lingard.

As for Mbappe, the French World Cup winner has managed eight goal contributions (seven goals and one assist) in nine outings.

How's that for a mid-season impact signing?

If he continues in this rich vein of form until the end of the season, then Lingard might just stand a chance of reigniting his career at Old Trafford.

Alternatively, there will almost certainly be a cohort of elite clubs in the running for his signature.

What a story this is turning out to be.

