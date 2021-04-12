Watford news: Hornets weighing up summer move for £1.8m-rated defender

Watford's stunning renaissance under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz continued last Friday as they secured a vital 2-0 victory over Reading.

The Hornets extended their unbeaten run in the second-tier to eight games thanks to a brace from Ismaila Sarr who has now been directly involved in 22 league goals this season.

Currently second in the Championship standings, the Hornets are nine points clear of promotion rivals Brentford and will be hoping to extend this particular advantage next weekend when they face Luton Town.

Whilst Munoz's primary focus in the coming weeks will be to guide Watford back to the Premier League, he may already be looking at ways to bolster his squad this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun, the Hornets are reportedly weighing up a move for Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The defender, who is valued at £1.8m on Transfermarkt, has been limited to just 10 appearances in the Premier League this season due to the presence of Chris Basham, John Egan and Ethan Ampadu.

Given that his current deal at Bramall Lane is set to expire in June, Bryan will be available on a free transfer if he opts not to agree to fresh terms with the Blades.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Watford who will need to add to their squad this summer in order to boost their chances of achieving success in the top-flight next season.

Whilst the likes of Francisco Sierralta and William Troost-Ekong have excelled in recent months, the arrival of a new centre-back may force this particular duo to reach new heights.

Although Bryan's inconsistency for the Blades in the Premier League this season has resulted in him averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored rating of 6.48, there is no reason why he cannot go on to be a quality operator at this level under the guidance of the right manager.

Having already made a profound impact on the development of Sarr, Masina and Sierralta, Munoz will fancy his chances of nurturing Bryan's talent if he does opt to take a risk on him.

