Juventus kept their slim chances of winning the Serie A title alive with a 3-1 victory over Genoa on Sunday afternoon.

The Old Lady lead 2-0 at half-time courtesy of goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata.

Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back for the away side five minutes after the break, only for Weston McKennie to make the points safe for Juventus.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar has been brilliant this season, scoring 32 goals, but he was unable to get on the scoresheet at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo was clearly not happy with his performance and Gazzetta Dello Sport have now gone into detail about his behaviour during and after the game.

VENTED FRUSTRATION AT TEAMMATES

The 36-year-old 'got angry' with the passing of some of his teammates, including Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa.

At one stage in the game, Chiesa had a golden opportunity to slip Ronaldo through clear on goal but he refused to pass to him. Ronaldo wasn't pleased and he had every right to be upset.

ROWED WITH WOJCIECH SZCZESNY

It is claimed Ronaldo rowed with Szczesny when he threw the ball out after a Genoa player went down injured.

"There are ten of them, we have to attack!" Ronaldo reportedly continued to say to the Polish goalkeeper and his teammates.

THREW SHIRT IN ANGER IN DIRECTION OF BALL BOY

A ball boy asked for Ronaldo's shirt after the game.

The former Real Madrid star agreed to the request but he didn't hand it to him personally. Instead, he ripped his jersey off and threw it on the floor. The ball boy then collected it off the ground.

PUNCHED WALLS IN DRESSING ROOM

Ronaldo's frustration continued into the dressing room, where it is claimed he punched walls.

The Juventus star was so angry despite his side's win, which just goes to show his elite mentality.

Ronaldo is a goal scorer and he always wants to score. He wants to win, of course, but he demands excellence of himself and he's angry when he doesn't produce his best.

That mentality is exactly why he has cemented his status as a footballing legend.

