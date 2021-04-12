The countdown for the biggest boxing fight of 2021 has begun...Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is happening this year.

Heavyweight boxing always produces outstanding encounters; the likes of Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte have been more recent contenders to both Joshua and Fury, but neither could be beaten on said occasions.

Fury has endured a remarkable resurrection back into the ring. The Gypsy King has been through several physical and mental battles in recent years and a brutal knockout display against Wilder in 2020 completed the perfect comeback story.

But Joshua has been on a path of his own. Losing to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019 was a devastating blow, but AJ has since recovered and remains a deadly weapon in the heavyweight division.

So...Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts while Fury has the green and gold WBC strap; it will be an entertaining bout and one the entire boxing world will be tuning in for.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury:

Date

The official date of the fight has yet to be confirmed, but Eddie Hearn revealed that if the fight takes place at Wembley, London, the plan is for Saturday July 24, 2021.

Tickets

Tickets for the fight are yet to go on sale, but you will get all the latest news and updates right here.

Venue

Hearn has revealed that if the fight takes place in the UK, the likely venue will be Wembley, London. We are still awaiting official confirmation, however, and will give you the updates as they come.

Odds

It will be a tough fight for any boxing fan or pundit to predict, but most bookmakers are labelling Fury as the favourite to win the highly-anticipated encounter.

The Gypsy King has been placed with odds of around 4/7 in most cases. As for Joshua, bookmakers have his odds at around 6/4.

If you think Fury will win by KO, you can get odds of around 2/1, while a Joshua win by KO is labelled at around 5/2.

Stats

Here are the stats and records of both Joshua and Fury throughout their boxing careers so far:

Anthony Joshua

Fight record: 25 fights, 24 wins, 22 wins by KO, 1 loss.

Tyson Fury

Fight record: 31 fights, 30 wins, 21 wins by KO, 0 losses.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

