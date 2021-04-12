Dustin Poirier has recently accused Conor McGregor of failing to follow through on a charitable donation the Notorious One had promised after UFC 257.

UFC 257 hosted the pair’s second bout, this time at lightweight, with Poirier picking up a brutal knockout win after grounding McGregor first with a series of leg kicks.

Their initial clash occurred at UFC 178 in the featherweight division. McGregor picked up a dominant, round one knockout on The Diamond that time on his way to the featherweight title.

In the wake of Poirier’s huge win earlier this year, Alan Geraghty, the CEO of McGregor Sports & Entertainment, revealed that Team McGregor would be making a $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation. Both fighters agreed to donate portions of their purse to the charitable organisation.

Poirier has since revealed that the cheque, which had allegedly been sent to his wife Jolie, never arrived.

He posted on Twitter: “That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon. July 10th Paid In Full!”

The comment came in response to McGregor’s recent prediction regarding the pair’s upcoming trilogy fight.

The Notorious One later retweeted a fan reaction: “Dustin: Where’s my donation?

Conor: (a video of McGregor having a good laugh)”

McGregor posted his official statement on the matter earlier today, replying: “A donation, not a debt. We’ve all been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.”

Well then, looks like the rubber match between these two just got a lot more personal.

While the whole truth of what has gone down here is yet to be revealed, it’s safe to say Poirier is likely fuming after McGregor’s comments.

