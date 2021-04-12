Niamh Charles, Lauren Hemp, Jordan Nobbs: 5 players who deserve to start for the Lionesses against Canada

England were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by France in a friendly last week, but have the chance to make amends as they face Canada tomorrow night.

It was a lacklustre performance from England and while several players caught the eye, the defence was consistently exposed and the attack lacked a clinical edge.

With minimal chances for players to impress ahead of this summer’s Olympics, the game against Canada is the perfect time to allow other squad members the opportunity to impress and trust in many of the talented youngsters England have at their disposal.

Here are five Lionesses that deserve the chance to start against Canada:

Niamh Charles

Charles was handed her debut against France, replacing Alex Greenwood at half-time.

The 21-year-old has proved her versatility several times already this season, filling in at right-back for Chelsea recently and coming on as a left-back in Caen.

It was an accomplished performance by Charles, who was playing in yet another unfamiliar role and didn’t seem overwhelmed by the occasion.

Given Rachel Daly’s struggles in the last game, Charles deserves to be given a chance at right-back if Lucy Bronze isn’t fit. However, if the reigning FIFA Women’s Player of the Year is available for selection then Charles has already proved she is more than capable on the left as well.

Lauren Hemp

Hemp injected fresh impetus into England’s attack on Friday and won a penalty in the 78th minute after being brought down by Marrion Torrent.

Throughout her cameo, the 20-year-old was lively, as another skilful, driving run down the left almost set up Keira Walsh for the equaliser.

Hemp could well have sealed herself a place on the plane to Tokyo already and looks to be a part of England’s best team on paper judging by current form.

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Having been brought on in Caen as a replacement for Leah Williamson, Wubben-Moy struggled at times and should’ve done more to stop Kadidiatou Diani in the build-up to France’s third goal.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old has proven her quality this season for Arsenal and deserves a chance to prove her worth from the outset against Canada.

It also makes sense to try Wubben-Moy alongside Williamson at the back, given the pair have played so well together at club level in recent times.

Chloe Kelly

Similarly to Hemp, Kelly has been in outstanding form for Manchester City this season and was unlucky not to start against France.

Instead, Riise went with the experience of Nikita Parris despite the forward being a late arrival to the England camp.

Though the 23-year-old failed to fashion many chances of her own when she was eventually called upon, the potential for a full Manchester City trio up front, with Hemp, Kelly and White partnering one another, looks an enticing prospect.

Jordan Nobbs

Riise has stressed that she’s looking to find the perfect blend of youth and experience in this England team and Nobbs certainly has the latter.

It was Jill Scott who was trusted to partner Keira Walsh against France, but Nobbs’ measured influence off the bench suggests the 28-year-old has done enough to earn a start.

The Arsenal midfielder has been in impressive form for her club since returning from injury and has regularly captained the side in the absence of Kim Little.

With 61 caps for England already, Nobbs has the form, the experience and the leadership qualities to command a start tomorrow night.

