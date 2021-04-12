The 29-year old Hideki Matsuyama made history on Sunday night as he became the first ever Japanese male major champion in golfing history.

Matsuyama picked up a one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris to win the Masters at Augusta National this year after four days of thrilling and exciting golfing action.

Despite some topsy turvy moments early on his run and a surprisingly stilted closing stretch, Matsuyama still pulled through with a one-over 73.

His win comes 10 years after finishing as the no. 1 amateur at Augusta National. The win has also taken him from no. 25 in worldwide rankings to no. 14. His last major professional accolade came in 2017 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The legendary Tiger Woods has praised Hideki Matsuyama’s efforts. He also implied that the game-changing win this weekend will wind up having a major impact on the sport of golf as a whole.

Woods himself missed the opening men’s major of the year due to injuries suffered in a brutal car crash back in February, but the five-time Masters champion was quick to acknowledge Matsuyama’s accomplishment and congratulate him on his Twitter account.

“Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

Last year’s winner Dustin Johnson was on hand to present the new champion with the coveted Green Jacket.

Following Woods’ example, the likes of 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Mark O’Meara, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Paul McGinley also took to their social media to celebrate Matsuyama’s career-boosting win.

A lot of well-deserved recognition for Matsuyama’s grandest achievement yet.

News Now - Sport News