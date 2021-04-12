Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin might just be the unluckiest player in Premier League history.

The Ivorian midfielder was signed by the Toffees from Mainz in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £25 million.

Gbamin's exploits in the Bundesliga saw him arrive on Merseyside with a glowing reputation, helped by the fact that the 25-year-old is able to play as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder.

Sadly, the former France youth international picked up a quadriceps injury after featuring in Everton's first two games of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

He was initially supposed to be out for eight weeks, but Gbamin only returned to training in May 2020, as he had to undergo surgery on two separate occasions to help fix the problem.

The same month he returned to the training pitch in the middle of England's first Covid-19 lockdown, the Ivorian ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Gbamin spent the next 11 months absent from Everton's first-team and he only made his long-awaited return in the Toffees' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last Monday.

But that brief cameo at Goodison Park looks as if it will be his only appearance in 2020/21, because The Athletic report that the Premier League's unluckiest player has picked up yet another injury.

The report from Greg O'Keefe states that the 'freak injury' is not related to the quadriceps and Achilles issues that have plagued Gbamin's time as an Everton player - which is something at least.

However, the injury picked up at Finch Farm is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

You really can't not feel sorry for this guy.

Gbamin just cannot catch a break and at this point, you do start to fear for his career as a whole.

Arsenal's Abou Diaby infamously never recovered after a series of horrible injuries and it sadly appears as if the Everton midfielder is heading down the same unfortunate road.

We can only hope that Gbamin's latest diagnosis reveals that his new injury is not as serious as first feared and that he will be able to play again this season.

