Darren Till didn't seem to be too impressed by Marvin Vettori's performance against Kevin Holland.

Vettori (17-4-1) remains undefeated in his last five fights after winning a unanimous decision over Holland. All three judges scored the contest 50-44 in his favour on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight was almost over before it had even started as Vettori followed Derek Brunson's blueprint in dragging Holland to the canvas, where he looked increasingly out of his depth.

It didn't take long for Till to weigh in on Twitter in the aftermath of the fight - and it seems he was anything but impressed.

Till (18-3-1), the former UFC welterweight title challenger, is working his way back to fitness having broken his collarbone before his scheduled bout with Vettori. Holland then stepped in on just nine days' notice to replace the injured Liverpudlian.

The 28-year-old British fighter, aka "The Gorilla," does not currently have a targeted date for his return, but is expected to return before the end of the year. He is an impressive 6-3-1 inside the Octagon, but has suffered unfortunate losses to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley. He hasn't fought since his July 2020 loss to Robert Whittaker on Fight Island.

Vettori, for his part, had previously questioned the severity of Till's "suspicious" injury, which prompted a back-and-forth exchange between the pair on social media. The Italy native, 27, has since called for a crack at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya next. He currently holds the second-longest win streak in the division behind Adesanya (nine).

"I think I deserve it," Vettori said. "... I want this title, man."

Vettori and Adesanya have already met once before in their UFC careers so far, with the Italian losing the fight via split decision after two of the judges scored it 29-28 to Adesanya. It remains to be seen whether the UFC will grant his request.

