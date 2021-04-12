‘The Viper’ Randy Orton took to the ring on Sunday at WrestleMania 37 against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

The showdown was supposed to be a culmination of a long-running feud between two of wrestling’s most interesting stars.

The sadistic feud could even be dated to way back at WrestleMania 33, when Orton betrayed his then tag team partner Wyatt, taking his WWE title from him in the process.

However, in recent months, the feud has really stepped up a notch, with Alexa Bliss playing a key role in that.

Ultimately, though, the WrestleMania 37 bout left many fans confused and disappointed.

'Mania Match Disappointment

It started with Wyatt appearing from a Jack in the Box, which was unwound by Alexa.

Wyatt then went on to dominate for most of the match, even managing to perform both of his signature moves, the Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail.

However, when all seemed lost for Orton, Bliss popped up once more, this time on top of the Jack in the Box. A black, oily liquid seeped from her head, distracting ‘The Fiend’ long enough for Orton to dispatch the RKO to claim the victory.

The fight has many fans annoyed by its briefness, Wyatt’s dominance being overturned by just one finishing move and the confusing ending.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fans were permitted to attend. Amongst the 25,000-strong crowd sat Orton’s family, consisting of his wife and five kids. Orton later claimed on Twitter that even his family were not immune from the sky-high ticket prices!

Orton tweeted: “WM. Historic. One of a kind, only here at #wwe you can see the spectacle! Also, I was charged 20 thousand dollars for my family (wife and 5 kids) to watch dad rassle fight a demon…. and WIN!”

Having six of his family attending the event in COVID times seems excessive, so it’s not that surprising that the tab for his large squad was picked up by the WWE.

