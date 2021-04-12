The 2014/15 season was one of the greatest in Barcelona's rich history.

Luis Enrique took over as manager and in his first campaign, the legendary Spaniard helped the club win its second treble.

It was also a season that saw the creation of the fabled Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar attacking trident.

The South American stars scored and assisted goals for fun in 2014/15, with Messi unsurprisingly the man who recorded the best stats of the three.

In his 57 games in all competitions, the Argentine scored 58 goals and contributed 30 assists, which is frankly outrageous.

Messi also delivered for the team when it mattered most.

On May 6th, 2015, the little magician played a role in all three of Barcelona's goals in a memorable 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

That performance - which included Jerome Boateng famously being left bamboozled by his quick feet - was the start of an incredible month for Messi.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner finished it off by playing a starring role in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final on June 6th.

You can check out Messi's other key involvements throughout that incredible month in the video below, after which you'll understand why it's been labelled 'the greatest month in football history'.

Video

Incredible stuff from Leo.

Nine days after dominating Bayern at Camp Nou, Messi scored the only goal in a 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid, a strike that secured Barcelona their 23rd La Liga title.

Exactly two weeks later on May 30th, the Argentine produced one of the greatest ever cup final performances against Athletic Bilbao.

Messi scored twice in the 3-1 Copa del Rey triumph, with his first on the night a solo effort that still defies description to this very day.

To produce all those iconic moments in the space of a month to help win your team win a treble is an astonishing feat, even by Messi's lofty standards.

If there has been a better month by an individual player, we certainly haven't seen it...

