UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski said the Max Holloway trilogy fight has to happen 'eventually.'

The former opponents were involved in two incredible battles in 2019 and 2020, the second of which ended in a razor-close split decision in favour of Volkanovski.

And despite losing twice, some fans feel - including UFC chief Dana White - that former champion Holloway deserves another shot at the title next.

Speaking to The Schmo, Volkanovski (22-1) teased a trilogy fight with Holloway but insists he is now fully focused on getting his job done by beating Brian Ortega.

"I’ve been saying this plenty of times," he said. "But again, right now I’ve got Ortega to worry about. He’s got my full focus.

"But at the same time, do I think the Max fight will ever happen? Yeah, probably.

"It’s such a big fight, it’s always gonna be there.

"Everyone wants to see it so let’s make that money.

"Make it happen eventually.

"But right now Ortega’s first. And he’s got my full focus.

"But we’ll see what happens after that," he added.

Volkanovski has said that he not only wants to fight Holloway again but also all of the other contenders.

Arnold Allen outworked Sodiq Yusuff in a battle of featherweight prospects at UFC Vegas 23, while Chan Sun Jung will square off against Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night 190 on June 19.

In the meantime, Volkanovski will share the cage with Ortega at the end of 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 29.

"As always, I’ve always got my eye on all the contenders. So everyone in the featherweight division," he continued.

"I’m always doing my fight studying and you know, I’ve got my eye on every single one because you never know who you're gonna face.

"Especially these guys. Obviously, both undefeated [in the UFC] going into that fight. Yeah good fight, high level.

"Arnold Allen getting the win - again, I think he’s up there with the most win streak in our division.

I think I’m nine but because I’ve got the catchweight and the lightweight debut it only says seven at the moment.

But we got to fix that. I’m on a nine-fight win streak."

