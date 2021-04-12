Manchester United were fuming in the first half of their Premier League clash against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils thought they had taken the lead through Edinson Cavani in the 33rd minute, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR in controversial circumstances.

Scott McTominay appeared to connect with Son Heung-min's face in the build-up to the goal, who collapsed to the ground in a heap.

Contact was minimal but the goal was ruled out for a foul.

In the end, the moment did not come back to bite United, who went on to emerge 3-1 victors.

But one football fan was left ruing the moment when the game came to an end.

@jamiejessop_1 decided to try their luck before the Premier League games with an audacious £5 bet.

The punter guessed that Newcastle would beat Burnley 2-1, while also predicting West Ham would overcome Leicester 3-2.

JJ needed United to beat Tottenham 4-1 to win £90,610. So, naturally, when the final whistle blew at Tottenham Hotspur stadium and United won 3-1, JJ was gutted.

In the punter's belief, Cavani's disallowed goal meant that they missed out on an extraordinary sum of money.

"Thanks VAR. 1 wrist flick off £90,000", JJ tweeted alongside the betting slip.

That is heartbreaking. JJ needed just one more United goal to win a life changing amount of money but it just wasn't meant to be.

Given that Cavani's goal was disallowed at 0-0, it's unknown whether United would have gone on to win 4-1 even if it had been allowed to stand.

But, regardless, to come so close to winning £90,000 and coming away with nothing must be devastating.

