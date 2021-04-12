Trying to score a goal from a free-kick is far from easy.

Few players ever properly master the skill of hitting the ball over a wall with enough power and dip to beat the opposing goalkeeper.

However, taking a free-kick from your own half and putting the ball in the mixer is far from difficult.

Well, unless your name is Kyle Walker...

Back in November 2013, the Manchester City right-back took perhaps the worst free-kick of modern times for England in a friendly against bitter rivals Germany at Wembley.

With his team 1-0 down towards the end of the first half, Walker tried to get the Three Lions up the pitch from a set-piece situation.

After a bit of faffing around, which included gesturing to his teammates that they move up the field, the 30-year-old took aim and struck the ball.

Did it land in Germany's box and cause chaos? Absolutely not.

Instead, Walker's attempt was so awful that the ball exited the pitch at a position that was pretty much behind from where the Englishman made contact.

Video

Wow. Free-kicks at a professional level do not get any worse than that and you have to ask; who was Walker trying to find?!

"When you're playing PES but used to FIFA controls," one person replied, while another added along the same lines: "When you try to do a fake shot but kick it up the pitch instead."

A third football fan quipped: "My man passed the ball to the 12th England player."

Walker's free-kick clanger pretty much summed up the Three Lions' night against Germany in 2013, with Per Mertesacker's goal condemning Roy Hodgson's side to a 1-0 defeat.

England failed to have a single shot on target against their below-strength opponent and things never really got much better under Hodgson.

The Three Lions failed to win a single game at the 2014 World Cup, before being humiliated by Iceland at Euro 2016 in what was Hodgson's final game in charge.

