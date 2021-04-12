Arnold Allen has sent a warning to both Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige in the aftermath of his win over Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23.

Allen (17-1), who defeated Yusuff in a battle of featherweight prospects, already has an opponent in mind for his next fight - none other than former title challenger "Korean Zombie" himself.

Reports in recent weeks revealed that Jung has agreed to face Ige in the main event of UFC Fight Night on June 19. Now Allen has warned both men to stay ready as his dreams of becoming the second UFC champion from British shores still burn bright.

However, he hinted that he's leaning more towards a fight with Jung than with Ige, although the Brit is also open to sharing the Octagon with "50K."

When asked who he'd prefer to face next, Allen said: "Someone like Korean Zombie, I was always a big fan of him, so accidentally I’ve studied him my whole life.

"He’s flat-footed, he doesn’t move great, he doesn’t deal with someone moving around him and I move very well.

"But I know he just booked a fight with Dan Ige. So maybe the winner of that fight in the future if they’re above me in the rankings, that’s something that would be cool."

Allen's showdown with Yusuff was his first outing in over 15 months, the last of which took place at UFC Fight Night 166 in January 2020.

The 27-year-old British fighter has won eight straight in a row with his last loss in the past ten years coming against Marcin Wrzosek at Cage Warriors 69 in 2014. His eight straight wins makes for the second-longest win streak in the history of the UFC featherweight division behind former champion Max Holloway (13).

And Allen plans to go back home to his family in England to celebrate his latest victory, but not before a quick detour on the way first.

He said: "I’m going over to Popeye’s. I don’t know if anyone’s heard, but I’m going to Popeye’s, I haven’t had it yet. Never had it. Never had Popeye’s.

"I might go for the lot," he added. "I might have it all. I’m gonna be a different man after this."

