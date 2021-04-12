Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie believes that Jack Grealish deserves to be ranked alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Grealish has been in phenomenal form this season, directly contributing to 16 league goals for Villa in 22 appearances.

In particular, his number of assists stand out. He has delivered 10 top-flight assists this term, putting him just one behind both De Bruyne and Fernandes.

Having taken his game to new heights this season, Grealish has been linked with a move away from Villa Park and compared to some of the best midfielders in the division.

In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, Hendrie gave his thoughts on how he feels Grealish stacks up against the biggest names in the Premier League.

He said: "I'm a statty person, I look at stuff, what people do and who's the top players in the league and Jack's amongst them. When you're amongst creativity, goals, and you're sat in and around De Bruyne, Fernandes, you know that you've made a mark.

"Your international career's starting to bloom, you know that you're amongst that elite in the Premier League, so yes he's definitely amongst the De Bruynes of the world and Fernandes.

"And I just think Jack will continue to relish, I just feel that he's one of the best players in the Premier League which answers that question. Yes, he is amongst the top creativity and attacking players in the Premier League."

It is hard to argue with Hendrie's claim. Further statistics add weight to the argument that Grealish has shone as brightly as anyone this year.

As per WhoScored, he has made 3.4 key passes per game in 2020/21, putting him ahead of De Bruyne (3) and Fernandes (2.8).

His performances have earned him international recognition, as he made his England debut last September. The 25-year-old could be a key figure for the national team at this summer's Euros if he can replicate his club form for Gareth Southgate's men.

His next task will be maintaining these high standards for years to come. De Bruyne has done just that, and Fernandes is well on his way to doing the same at Old Trafford.

If Grealish can manage that, there will be no doubting his credentials as one of the best players in England.

