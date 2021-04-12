WSL: Lucy Bronze’s five best moments in a Manchester City shirt

On this day six years ago, Lucy Bronze made her debut for Manchester City. Since then, she has become one of the best players in the world, winning a dazzling array of awards.

To mark the anniversary, GiveMeSport Women looks back on the 29-year-old’s top five moments in a Manchester City shirt.

Qualifying for Champions League

Bronze joined Manchester City in November 2014, but injury problems saw her make her first appearance the following April. Despite the early setback, Bronze impressed in her opening season at the club.

She helped Manchester City to a second-place finish in the Women’s Super League with resolute defensive performances and two goals from a full-back position.

As a result, the Citizens qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history. This set the standard for the club, who have competed in every edition of Europe’s flagship event since.

Players’ Player of the Year

Bronze stepped up a gear in her second season at Manchester City. She again scored two goals as her team went unbeaten throughout the whole campaign, drawing only three times. Unsurprisingly, City clinched their first WSL title.

A headed goal from Bronze was the deciding factor in the League Cup final that season. The match between Manchester City and Birmingham City was still goalless in extra-time, before Bronze popped up at the far post to put her side 1-0 up with 15 minutes to go.

The pivotal performances from Bronze in 2016 did not go amiss. She was voted WSL Players’ Player of the Year – a significant sign of respect and commendation from her peers.

FA Cup win

The accolades did not stop there. During a season which saw Manchester City reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, Bronze was named Players' Player of the Year once again. She was also picked for the WSL team of the year and Women's Champions League squad of the season.

An opening goal against Birmingham City in the FA Cup final was a memorable moment for Bronze that season. Izzy Christiansen, Carli Lloyd and Jill Scott were also on the scoresheet that day, securing a 4-1 victory. It was City’s first FA Cup title.

Return to City

By this point, Bronze’s performances were attracting the attention of the most successful club in women’s football – Olympique Lyonnais.

In August 2017, Bronze relocated to the French side. The move was worthwhile, earning her three Champions League winner medals. In 2020, she decided to return to Manchester City.

Without even kicking a ball, Bronze had created a very memorable moment for City fans. By that point, she was widely recognised as one of the best players in the world. This was confirmed when she won the Best FIFA Women's Player Award last December. Any team around the world would scramble to procure the services of Bronze, but she chose Manchester City.

Second FA Cup win

Once back in the sky blue of City, Bronze got straight back to winning ways. She was part of the team that lifted last year’s FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City were forced into extra-time by Everton, with the score at 1-1 by the end of the 90 minutes. They then pulled away, with Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie scoring to make it 3-1. Bronze was an essential part of an all-English back line for City that day.

Bronze already has a number of iconic moments in a Manchester City shirt. Will she make even more in the years to come?

