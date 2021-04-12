West Ham are in with a great shout of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Hammers beat Leicester 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to move back up to fourth in the table.

Regardless of whether West Ham qualify for Europe's Premier cup competition or not, David Moyes will be on the lookout for ways to improve his squad.

According to the Sun, it appears the east London club want to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

What have the Sun said?

It is claimed that West Ham want to sign a goalkeeper to provide competition for Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers are believed to be targeting a move for Queens Park Rangers number one, Seny Dieng.

How has Dieng performed this season?

It has been a breakout campaign for Dieng.

The 26-year-old joined QPR in 2016 but he was made to wait a long time before making a league start.

After a series of loans, which included spells with Whitehawk and Hampton & Richmond, Dieng finally made his league debut for QPR on September 26th 2020.

The 6 foot 4 stopper has been a regular ever since. His impressive performances saw him receive his first Senegal cap last month.

How much will Dieng cost?

It is believed that Dieng will cost in the region of £6m.

What has been said about him?

Mark Warburton, QPR manager, has been very complimentary of the Senegalese 'keeper.

"When Seny got into the side he made his claim [to be a regular] very strongly," Warburton said in February, per West London Sport.

“You can see in his distribution, his shot stopping, he is an outstanding goalkeeper. He is still young and his best years are ahead of him.”

Should West Ham sign Dieng?

Dieng appears to have a very bright future.

He has been patient at QPR and he's finally been rewarded for years of hard work.

QPR's defence has improved massively since he became the number one, which shows how impressive he has been.

It's unknown how he will perform at the highest level, but Dieng has risen to every challenge in the past few years.

Signing him for £6m could turn out to be a steal.

1 of 15 Which West Ham manager signed Aaron Cresswell? Sam Allardyce Slaven Bilic David Moyes Manuel Pellegrini

News Now - Sport News