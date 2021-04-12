Viral TikTok shows pay disparity between WNBA and NBA stars

A TikTok video posted by NBAONTOP has revealed what WNBA stars did with their first pay-check. With nearly 300,000 views and more than 68,000 likes, the TikTok has shown the significant difference in pay between NBA stars and WNBA stars.

Elizabeth Cambage is currently a player for the WNBC's Las Vegas Aces and the Australian Opals. It was revealed the centre spent her first pay-check on a shopping spree with friends at Target.

The Australian professional basketball player has over 600,000 followers across her social media pages. Despite her huge following, the value of her first pay check is just an example of the sad reality of gender inequality in sports.

Another star mentioned was Candace Parker. She is an American professional basketball player for Chicago Sky. Parker is a dynamic player who mostly plays forward. It was reported that she spent her first pay-check on repairing her car and $300 (£218) on clothes.

Seimone Augustus spent her first pay-check paying her rent for the month. The forward/shooting guard has previously played for Dynamo Kursk. She is currently playing with the Los Angeles Sparks and the United States national team.

Maya Moore is an American professional basketball player with Minnesota Lynx. She revealed last year, at the peak of her career, that she won't return for the 2021 season. Instead, she is concentrating on criminal justice reform. It was revealed the forward spent her first pay-check on a holiday to Hawaii and a bicycle.

This information only further highlights the inequality in the WNBA compared to the NBA. Another viral TikTok revealed NBA star Ben Simmons spent his first pay-check on $10,000 (£7,300) worth of exotic pets. It was also reported that Draymond Green spent $21,000 (£15,300) at a nightclub when getting his first pay-check, while Marcus Smart spent his first pay-check buying his mother a house.

