Daily Digest: Rachael Blackmore unlocks potential to earn £1m per year

In today's news: Rachael Blackmore set for commercial increase after Grand National win, Trinity Rodman becomes youngest ever NWSL goalscorer and Team GB Rowing dominates in European Championships.

Blackmore set for huge commercial increase

Industry experts have claimed that Rachael Blackmore's Grand National win may see her commercial potential "sky-rocket". This could mean that the Irish jockey will become part of the select group of sportswomen capable of earning upwards of £1 million per year.

Blackmore made history on Saturday after her win with Minella Times made her the first woman to ever win the prestigious title.

Her historic victory came after her stunning run of form at Cheltenham Festival last month. The 31-year-old scooped the Ruby Walsh Trophy for best overall jockey at the tournament, becoming the first woman to ever win the award.

Blackmore's presence in the horse racing world is constantly changing the landscape for women in sport. Her new potential commercial increase will only encourage others to pursue their dreams.

Trinity Rodman makes NWSL history

Trinity Rodman has broken free from the shackles of being known simply as 'Dennis Rodman's daughter' after she wrote her name in US history at the weekend.

In the returning weekend of the NWSL, Washington Spirit visited North Carolina Courage in their first match of the new season. Although they couldn't come away with three points, the Spirit birthed a future star.

Rodman, 18, came off the bench in the second half of the game and scored within five minutes of making her NWSL debut. The rising starlet netted with her first touch of the ball – scoring in true style to make her the youngest ever goalscorer in the league.

Team GB Rowing dominates

It was a weekend of nothing but gold for the Team GB rowing squad. Helen Glover returned to the water after almost five years on hiatus and rowed to a nail-biting win alongside partner Polly Swann. The duo secured the win by a fraction – 0.25 seconds to be precise – claiming the title of European champions.

Similarly, Paralympian Lauren Rowles also enjoyed the afternoon, scooping gold in the mixed doubles alongside Laurence Whiteley. The two made history by becoming the first ever athletes to hold a treble – the Paralympic, world and European titles – all at once.

FA Cup fourth round fixtures announced

The FA Cup third rounded ended with a thrilling, surprise win from Wolves as they fought hard against Watford. The Wanderers secured a sensational 4-1 win to see them into the next round of the competition.

The latest draw will now see the Women's Super League sides comes into play and will commence across April 16-18th.

Reigning champions Manchester City will take on fellow WSL team Aston Villa, whilst Arsenal will host Gillingham and newly promoted Leicester will face their former Championship rivals Liverpool.

Emily Campbell wins triple gold in Europe

There was more success on the European stage after Emily Campbell helped guide Team GB to their most successful team performance since 1948. The 26-year-old weightlifter bagged herself three gold medals during the tournament and set two new records.

Campbell recorded a 122kg lift in the snatch to beat the previous British record before setting a new Commonwealth record with her 154kg in the clean and jerk.

By hitting six out of six, Campbell has become the first Brit to register a clean sweep since Marie Forteath in 1988.

