Birmingham City news: Key update emerges regarding the future of Blues man

Birmingham City's fantastic start to life under the guidance of new manager Lee Bowyer continued last Saturday as they secured a 2-0 victory over Stoke City at St Andrew's.

Two goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz sealed all three points for the Blues who moved up to 18th in the Championship standings as a result of this triumph.

Whilst Birmingham have made significant progress in their quest to avoid relegation to League One in recent weeks, Bowyer knows that a drop-off in performance levels could provide motivation for strugglers Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Although the upcoming transfer window isn't set to open until after the 2020/21 campaign reaches a crescendo, a major update has emerged concerning Jutkiewicz's Blues future.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the forward reportedly signed a new contract with the Blues earlier this season.

Whilst Birmingham have yet to formally announce the deal, it is understood that Jutkiewicz's fresh deal will keep him at the club until 2024.

The 32-year-old has been an ever-present for the Blues this season as he has made 39 appearances in all competitions.

Currently being utilised in a two-striker formation alongside the likes of Scott Hogan and Jonathan Leko, Jutkiewicz's physicality has offered Birmingham an outlet in recent weeks which has helped them in their battle for survival.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Directly involved in eight goals so far this season, Jutkiewicz will fancy his chances of adding to that particular tally later this month.

Given that the forward boasts a wealth of experience at this level, it is hardly a surprise that the Blues have seemingly opted to extend his stay at the club.

Having now played 362 games in the Championship, the forward knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division and thus his presence at St Andrew's could be beneficial in the coming seasons.

Providing that Birmingham retain their second-tier status next month, there is no reason why they cannot push on with Jutkiewicz in their side during the upcoming campaign if Bowyer is given the funds needed to add some more quality to his squad this summer.

