Manchester United have a decision to make this summer regarding the goalkeeper position.

The Red Devils have two brilliant goalkeepers at their disposal.

David de Gea has been one of the best stoppers in the world for the last decade, but he's recently lost his place to Dean Henderson.

Both are of starting caliber and it has been suggested that one of the two will leave the club this summer.

The Sun claim that United could sign a Premier League ace if De Gea or Henderson depart in the a few months' time.

What have the Sun said?

It has been reported that United are interested in signing West Brom's Sam Johnstone.

The 28-year-old spent nine years at United before leaving in 2018.

How has Johnstone performed this season?

West Brom look as if they will be relegated from the Premier League but Johnstone has been outstanding.

He has played every minute in England's top tier this campaign, keeping five clean sheets.

Johnstone has made 120 Premier League saves in 2020/21, the second most in England's top tier.

Will West Brom sell Johnstone?

West Brom will, of course, not want to lose their number one goalkeeper.

However, his contract expires in 2022 and, with relegation looming, he is one of the club's top earners and they may want to cash in while they can.

How much will he cost?

A fee is not quoted by the Sun but Transfermarkt value him at £5.4m.

VERDICT

Johnstone is a very good goalkeeper. He would be a great get for United.

But I'm not sure if Johnstone would be interested in rejoining his former club.

If he does sign, it's highly likely that he will be the number two.

Now 28, Johnstone will be wanting to play regular first team football and he could probably do that elsewhere in the Premier League.

