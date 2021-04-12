Watford news: Key Hornets man attracting fresh interest ahead of summer transfer window

Watford's tremendous run of form in the Championship continued last Friday as a brace from Ismaila Sarr sealed all three points for Xisco Munoz's side in their clash with Reading.

With just five games left to play in the second-tier this season, Watford will unquestionably fancy their chances of making an immediate return to the Premier League following last year's relegation.

However, regardless of what division they find themselves in for the upcoming campaign, the Hornets could have a real battle on their hands to keep talisman Ismaila Sarr at the club.

According to page 67 of the print edition of The Sun on Sunday, Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing up a move for the winger who is thought to be their number-one target heading into the summer transfer window.

Sarr, who was the subject of considerable interest from Manchester United last summer, has set the Championship alight with his performances this season which have played a major role in Watford's push for automatic promotion.

As well as providing 10 assists for his team-mates, the winger has also netted 12 goals in 36 league appearances.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Watford are to compete in the Premier League next season, it is imperative that they do everything they can to keep Sarr at Vicarage Road.

As well averaging a superb WhoScored match rating of 7.14 which is the highest total recorded by a Hornets player this season, the 23-year-old also leads the way when it comes to shots per game (2.2) and dribbles completed (1.9 per match) in the Championship.

Having already illustrated signs of promise in the top-flight during his time at Watford by providing 11 direct goal contributions at this level, it is hardly a surprise that Sarr is attracting interest from Palace.

However, if the Eagles do opt to make a significant offer for the Senegal international, Watford must reject their advances as there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a suitable replacement for the winger in the upcoming transfer window.

News Now - Sport News