Nottingham Forest: Chris Hughton outlines Reds transfer plan ahead of summer window

After narrowly missing out on a play-off place last year, Nottingham Forest would have been hoping to push on in the Championship this season.

However, a woeful start to the campaign eventually resulted in the Reds opting to replace former manager Sabri Lamouchi with Chris Hughton in October.

Whilst Forest have struggled for consistency in the Championship since making this particular switch, a recent upturn in form has allowed them to climb up to 15th in the standings.

Currently 13 points clear of the relegation zone, the Reds are now within touching distance of guaranteeing their place in the second-tier for the 2020/21 campaign.

Set to face a Huddersfield Town side this weekend who have won one just one of their last nine games, Forest will fancy their chances of extending their current unbeaten run to five matches.

Making reference to the club's plans for the upcoming transfer window, Hughton has admitted that he will be looking to address his side's woes in-front of goal this summer.

Only Wycombe Wanderers, Derby County and Birmingham City have netted less goals than Forest (34) in the Championship this season.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about the Reds' current situation, Hughton said: "We need to demand more from individuals.

"If I'm looking at this moment, this season our top goal scorer is on four goals.

"It's quite obvious we need more goals in the team.

"Those goals have got to be provided by players who are in the squad - or new players that come here next season, because we know we'll have to recruit in the summer.

"There will be players who come here next season who can give us something."

1 of 15 In which season did Arsenal wear this kit? 2010/11 2012/13 2019/20 1998/99

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor scored a combined total of 31 goals last season, it is a major surprise that both players have struggled so much in the Championship during the current campaign.

The arrival of Glenn Murray earlier this year has made virtually no difference to Forest's goal-scoring issues as he has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions despite making 13 appearances for the club.

With this trio failing to deliver the goods in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see how Hughton approaches the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst signing an experienced forward who has a proven track-record at Championship level would be a safe move, Forest could also benefit from drafting in a talented young player who has excelled in the lower divisions.

News Now - Sport News