Man United urged to keep Edinson Cavani after performance vs Spurs

Jamie O'Hara has insisted that Manchester United need to keep Edinson Cavani beyond his current contract, which runs out in the summer.

What did O'Hara say?

Cavani scored a close-range header in United's 3-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday, and O'Hara took to Twitter after the game to give his thoughts on the Uruguayan forward.

He tweeted: "If you're a young striker the one player you should study and watch religiously is Cavani, his movement in and around the box is unreal, always looks to get in between defenders so hard to mark and is an assassin in around the 6 yard spot, United need to keep him."

How did Cavani perform against Spurs?

The 34-year-old was at his clinical best in north London on the weekend. According to WhoScored, he had two shots on target and made them both count - his first forced a good save from Hugo Lloris and left Fred to tuck home the rebound, whilst his second was a well-placed header which put the Red Devils 2-1 up.

He also made two key passes - a number only matched by two of his teammates, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

What is Cavani's current contract situation?

Cavani, who has 118 international caps to his name, signed for United last October on a free transfer from PSG on an initial one-year deal.

The Old Trafford club do apparently have an option to extend his contract by a further year, and it is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to keep him.

However, it was reported last month that the player himself wants to return to South America, and has reached a verbal agreement with Boca Juniors to join the Argentine side in the summer.

What other forward options do United have?

Solskjaer does have a couple of other attackers at his disposal that can play the lone striker role. Anthony Martial has made 22 league appearances this season, but has only scored four goals, three less than Cavani's total of seven Premier League goals.

Mason Greenwood is another option, although he has only netted three goals in 25 top-flight matches this term. Two of those have come in his last two games, though, suggesting that he has started to find his best form.

Should United try to keep Cavani?

Cavani was mightily impressive against Spurs, and earned the praise that O'Hara lavished upon him.

Whether he deserves a contract extension is a different matter altogether. His return of seven goals in 20 league games is respectable, but not outstanding.

Add in his fitness issues this season and the fact that United are heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland this summer, and it seems that Solskjaer would be better off allowing him to leave.

Haaland is over 13 years younger than Cavani and has most of his career ahead of him. The club should do everything they can to try and tempt him over to the Premier League, rather than hoping that Cavani can stay fit and deliver the goods next year.

