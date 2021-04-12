Darren Till has offered to help train Mike Perry following his lopsided unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23.

Perry (14-8) has now lost four of his past five fights overall, including two in a row for the second time in as many years, as he seemed to have no answers at all for Rodriguez's striking.

Till, who has been involved in a war of words with Perry in the past, has extended an olive branch to the UFC welterweight by offering to assist him with his training.

Perry said he had made improvements during his pre-fight preparation, but there are still some flaws in his game that he needs to address, namely finding his range and closing the distance.

There have previously been calls for a bout between the pair after famously sparring each other in 2018 but it seems Till is sincere in his offer to help his old rival.

On Saturday, Till took to Twitter to post his reaction to Perry's performance on social media.

He tweeted: 'Got so much time & respect for Perry But here is the main important factor for me

No team, NO FOUNDATIONS!!! You need a good solid team around you, who are willing to go to great lengths with you. And then your coach, I am lucky enough to not just have a coach but as I believe a...'

(Continued)

'true master of all the arts. & as humble and deadly as they come!! If Perry fancies coming here for a few months I would more than be willing to accommodate him and his family and I’m sure my team would feel the same way Hope whatever he chooses in life he puts him & family 1st x'

Fighting out of Liverpool, England, Till (18-3-1) trains at Team Kaobon with fellow UFC alumni Tom Aspinall and Mike Grundy. "The Gorilla" is currently recovering from a broken collarbone he sustained in the build-up to his scheduled bout with Marvin Vettori until he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Perry, meanwhile, previously trained at American Top Team with Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes and Dustin Poirier, but recently switched his camp to MMA Masters shortly after Colby Covington left the team.

However, with just one fight left on his current UFC contract, it's safe to assume that his future with the organization remains uncertain.

