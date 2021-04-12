West Ham trivia: Which manager signed these 15 past and present Hammers players?

When West Ham United waved goodbye to Dimitri Payet in 2017, not many supporters would have believed that four years later a fellow midfielder would go on to have an impact that would be comparable to the magic produced by the Frenchman.

However, the arrival of Jesse Lingard earlier this year has had a profound impact on the Hammers as he has made an unbelievable start to life at the London Stadium.

With eight goals and four assists to his name already, the England international will be hoping to play a pivotal role in helping West Ham achieve a top-four finish next month.

Yet whilst the Hammers have managed to sign some real gems in recent years, a lack of consistency in the transfer market has resulted in a fair number of duds arriving at the club.

Big money moves for Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson ultimately failed to work out whilst the jury is still out on the likes of Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

Here, in our quiz, we take a look at 15 past and present West Ham signings and ask you to match up the player with the manager who signed him.

Can you prove that you are a Hammers super fan by getting every answer correct?

Have a go below!

1 of 15 Which West Ham manager signed Aaron Cresswell? Sam Allardyce Slaven Bilic David Moyes Manuel Pellegrini

