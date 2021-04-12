Luke Shaw is on top of the world right now.

Truth be told, the Manchester United left-back has been underrated for far too long, but even his harshest critics have been forced to backtrack in light of his stunning 2020/21 campaign.

In fact, many United supporters were convinced that Alex Telles would nail down the left-back position when he arrived in the summer, only for Shaw to consistently keep him at arm's length.

Shaw shines vs Spurs

And if it wasn't for Bruno Fernandes hoovering up column inches with his world-class quality, there'd be good reason to think that Shaw would be nailed on to win United's Player of the Season award.

However, Shaw can rest assured that he's staking a great claim to start for England at Euro 2020 as he dropped another fantastic performance during United's 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood chipped in with the goals in north London, but their finishes were built on the foundations of great play from Shaw at both ends of the pitch.

Besides, although Shaw couldn't add another Premier League assist to his collection, that didn't make him any less of a thorn in the side of Tottenham's defence.

Shaw's gorgeous pass vs Spurs

And Shaw couldn't have made that any clear than via an outrageous pass with the outside of his boot that United fans are bounding about social media in the wake of their crucial victory.

Brought to supporters' attention by Twitter user @LukeShawArmy - take from that what you will - the sumptuous delivery could easily have led to yet another United goal against Jose Mourinho's side.

Having sold Tanguy Ndombele a dream on the edge of the penalty area, Shaw channeled his inner Ricardo Quaresma with a superb ball that allowed Fernandes and Paul Pogba to link up.

It's not difficult to imagine a parallel world where Shaw's superb pass resulted in the goal that it deserved, but it makes for fantastic viewing regardless, so be sure to check it out here:

If that's not evidence for why Shaw tops key Premier League creativity metrics then we don't know what is.

The Premier League's most creative defender

After all, while Shaw has always been revered for his defensive solidity, it's his improvements going forward that have really brought his superb season at Old Trafford to the fore.

And it's dazzling passes like this that show why no out-and-out defender has produced more 'shot-creating actions' in the Premier League this season than Shaw, according to data by fbref.com.

Don't get me wrong, Shaw's tally of 89 doesn't hold a candle to the high-flying outfield players like Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne, but it still sees him lead the other defenders with room to spare.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson claim the remaining podium places, though they still have a little way to go when it comes to topping Shaw.

But when he's casually flicking outside-of-the-boot passes against 'top six' opposition, should we really be surprised?

News Now - Sport News