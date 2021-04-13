Jesse Lingard is playing the best football of his career at West Ham United.

Having seen his Manchester United spell plateau into mediocrity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the tricky winger has reminded the Premier League of what he can offer at his very, very best.

Besides, there's good reason to think that Lingard has actually been the best player in the Premier League since his move to the London Stadium, which nobody could have seen coming.

Lingard thriving at West Ham

As such, Lingard is being touted for a sensational inclusion in England's Euro 2020 despite facing competition from the likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Mason Mount and Phil Foden.

In fact, the situation has become so remarkable that many United fans are calling for him to be given a second chance at Old Trafford, while Hammers supporters are desperate to sign him permanently.

And with a record of 11 goal contributions, comprised of eight goals and three assists, in the Premier League since his West Ham switch, it's easy to see why there could become a transfer tug-of-war.

Lingard's future

Throw in the fact that United could be sniffing around for a Declan Rice move as part of a potential transfer and there's plenty of narrative threads in play ahead of the summer.

As such, regardless of whether the Old Trafford faithful like it or not, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Lingard might have played his final game for the Red Devils despite still being on their books.

But try telling that to content creator and YouTuber 'JMND' because they are very much in the school of thought that United have dropped the ball by even letting Lingard leave on loan.

Lingard's stunning West Ham highlights

In fact, they have stitched together a fantastic five-minute compilation that really underpins just how incredible Lingard - who boasts 27 caps for England - has been since moving to east London.

In other words, no matter whether you agree with the creator behind the video or not, it makes for a riveting ride with some of Lingard's finest goals, skills and assists included - check it out:

Fair play, Jesse, fair play. That's a pretty staggering highlights reel.

Should Man Utd take him back?

As a result, even though United might feel as though their relationship with Lingard has run its course, you could see why they'd be having second thoughts about showing him the door.

It just depends on how much you put Lingard's insane form down to the role and position he's been afforded at West Ham and whether or not he'd be able to replicate that at Old Trafford.

But regardless of which 'United', if any, get their hands on Lingard this summer, it's just great to see a player who we've always known to have top-class quality starting to put it together again.

We can't wait to see what magic he produces next.

