Lee Hendrie believes that Erling Haaland would be a better fit for Manchester City rather than Manchester United if the striker opts to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Norwegian forward has been linked with both Manchester clubs in recent weeks, after netting 21 goals in 23 Bundesliga matches this season.

He has also attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, and at 20 years of age, he is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Hendrie was recently asked by GIVEMESPORT whether he could see Haaland going to United in the upcoming window.

The former Villa midfielder responded by saying that he thought Haaland would be better suited to Pep Guardiola's team, especially with a key player set to depart the club in June.

Hendrie said: "He'd be a fabulous addition, wouldn't he to Manchester United? To any of the top clubs he would be, because he scores goals, and I feel that yes, that's probably an area that's possibly missing. We've seen flashes of it with Cavani, who's come in and scored goals, but I do feel that they're missing that out-and-out striker which they have had over the years.

"When you look at the likes of Rooney, van Nistelrooy, van Persie, they've always had that striker who's scored them goals and I feel that's possibly an area where they haven't been as strong. They've got great areas where they can use Martial, they can use Rashford but centre forward area, yes, I just don't know whether it'd be Haaland that would go to Manchester United.

"I think with the news that Sergio Aguero looks like he's leaving Man City, I just feel that he'd fit the bill for Man City, if I'm honest."

Aguero's imminent exit certainly adds intrigue to City's pursuit of Haaland. Guardiola has played down City's chances of signing the prodigious talent, suggesting that he could continue to rotate who he plays up front, as he has done this season.

However, it could also be a smokescreen, which may see City eventually decide to replace one of the best goalscorers of the modern era with someone who looks set to write their own name into the history books over the coming years.

Haaland's future appears likely to dominate the headlines for the next few months, and Hendrie will no doubt be keeping a close eye on where the youngster ends up.

