Frank Bruno says Tyson Fury will beat Anthony Joshua in their undisputed world title fight after the bout was confirmed.

Fury and Joshua will square off for the first time this summer in the biggest fight in British boxing history, with a rematch scheduled for either November or December.

Although it's still unclear where the event will be, Joshua's Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has cited Saudi Arabia as the likely destination.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) hasn't fought since defeating Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in February 2020 to win The Ring and the WBC heavyweight titles. "The Gypsy King" is currently trained by SugarHill Steward, the nephew of Hall-of-Fame trainer Emanuel Steward, and is undefeated in his professional career.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) has bounced back into the win column with back-to-back victories over Andy Ruiz Jr and Kubrat Pulev, his shock defeat to Ruiz Jr in 2019 the only blemish on an otherwise impressive resume.

Former two-weight world champion Bernard Hopkins believes Joshua will knock out Fury in their unification showdown in the comings months but Bruno - the former WBC heavyweight champion - can only see one outcome.

“As for Fury versus Joshua, Fury is in front for me. He is a very dangerous guy because he doesn’t give a monkey’s who’s in front of him,” Bruno said to The Daily Mirror.

“He is a much better fighter than a lot of people give him credit for. He can move, he can punch, and he knows how to wind up his opponents with all different sorts of stuff.

“Anthony Joshua is very hungry as well but he still has a lot to learn. He needs a little bit more discipline and I don’t know how he lost to that guy Andy Ruiz Jr.

“I haven’t got anything against Joshua but Fury is a very underestimated guy and he’s a force to be reckoned with. As is Joshua, but Joshua needs a little bit more seasoning.”

