WrestleMania 37 may only have concluded two nights ago, but WWE are already looking forward to the next pay-per-view event.

At WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 16, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will look to carry The All Mighty Era forward when he once again clashes with Drew McIntyre in a rematch for the title.

The ongoing chase for the belt did not end at WrestleMania but rather grew more intense one night after The Showcase of the Immortals when three of RAW's top competitors stepped into the spotlight to stake their claim as Lashley’s next opponent for the most prestigious title in WWE.

In addition to a challenge from McIntyre, who was distracted by MVP at The Show of Shows, Braun Strowman emerged in pursuit of the gold two nights after conquering Shane McMahon inside a Steel Cage Match.

After emerging from the darkness with a victory over The Fiend, Orton was also ready to refocus on the WWE Title.

In the main event matchup established by WWE Official Adam Pearce on RAW, The Scottish Warrior overcame The Viper and The Monster Among Men in a Triple Threat bout to earn the right to once again go to war against The All Mighty in an epic WWE Championship rematch.

At WrestleMania Backlash, McIntyre might have more than just Lashley and MVP to deal with - as if that wasn't a tough enough ask already.

After securing victory on RAW, he was attacked by former RETRIBUTION members MACE and T-BAR, who teased joining forces with Lashley, who recently kicked Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin out from The Hurt Business.

The main event for next month's PPV is already set and it's going to be one hell of a night, judging how intense RAW after WrestleMania 37 was.

Don’t miss WrestleMania Backlash, Sunday, May 16 on WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News